I-95 south traffic in Henrico to detour to I-295 starting Saturday for emergency bridge work

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Saturday evening, all Interstate 95 south traffic will be detoured to Interstate 295 due to emergency bridge work.

All traffic will be detoured near the Parham Road exit to I-295 south at Exit 84A from 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 through Monday, July 18′s morning commute.

Emergency repairs are needed on the Scott Road overpass in Henrico County after a vehicle hit the bridge on July 13.

As of Sunday, July 17, two of the southbound lanes are open.

“The ramps from I-295 north and south to I-95 south will also be closed during the full detour,” a release said.

One lane is currently closed and will stay closed until the full closure and detour begins on Saturday evening.

“All lanes of Scott Road above I-95 remain closed until further notice, following a previous bridge strike in May 2022,” a release said.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT at 800-367-7623.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

