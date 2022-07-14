Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Hospital group introduces statewide health care pricing information database

A pedestrian walks past a mural advertising a website that providers health care pricing...
A pedestrian walks past a mural advertising a website that providers health care pricing information.(Virginia Mercury)
By Rahul Chowdhry Sharma
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new online tool aimed at centralizing hospital service prices from across the state was launched by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on Wednesday. The tool consolidates public access to online links to pricing at every hospital in Virginia in order to “help support patients’ health care decision-making,” according to the VHHA.

In 2019, the Trump administration used executive action to institute a rule that requires hospitals to publish health care service costs. Beginning in 2021, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services put that mandate into effect, directing hospitals to “post online a machine-readable file and either a consumer-friendly file with at least 300 shoppable services or a price estimator tool so consumers can shop and compare costs between providers.”

Advocates of price transparency like the national group Power to the Patients argue that giving patients prices allows them to compare costs and shop around for services. Some modeling suggests that publishing the prices could save consumers money for some services.

However, research by Amitabh Chandra, director of health policy research at the Harvard Kennedy School, and others find that most people who reduce their health care expenses do so by reducing demand — getting less high-value health care — rather than price shopping. Experts also point out that these price lists are difficult for the general public to decipher since they’re often spreadsheets than can have thousands of entries.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting
Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency due to severe flooding in southwest Virginia
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police: Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Henrico

Latest News

Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
Drivers should expect delays on I-95 south in Henrico due to emergency bridge work
Imagen ilustrativa
News to Know: Henrico officer-involved shooting; Buchanan flooding; Youngkin talks inflation
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police: Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Rescue efforts continue in Buchanan, Tazewell counties
Rescue efforts continue in Buchanan, Tazewell counties