Hopewell police make arrest in 7-Eleven armed robbery

Ansley Lamont Conyers
Ansley Lamont Conyers(Hopewell Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police made an arrest in an armed robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the convenience store along Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a robbery on July 12.

Police said a man came into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

The man then got away on foot.

Police arrest and charged Ansley Lamont Conyers, 48, with robbery, use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, possession of concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to jail pending arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

