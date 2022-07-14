Hopewell police make arrest in 7-Eleven armed robbery
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police made an arrest in an armed robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the convenience store along Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a robbery on July 12.
Police said a man came into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.
The man then got away on foot.
Police arrest and charged Ansley Lamont Conyers, 48, with robbery, use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, possession of concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to jail pending arraignment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
