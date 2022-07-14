Hopewell police continue to investigate 6 shootings

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are still looking for suspects in six shootings, four of which were deadly, at the end of June.

The shootings include a quadruple shooting that left two teenagers dead on railroad tracks.

On Wednesday evening, Hopewell police began its first of many community walks to try and engage with the public and see what its concerns are.

Officers knocked on 70 doors at the Maddison Terrace Apartments, not too far from where the teens were found dead.

Chief AJ Starke says officers will walk in the Davisville community in the coming weeks.

“There has been an uptick, no secrets about it. This is important, you know, to be impactful in our community. We want the community to know who we are; we have to tear down any barriers. We have to earn the community’s trust,” Starke said.

Police ask if you know anything related to these crimes to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 541-2202.

