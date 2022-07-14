HCPS requests $5 million, SROs from county supervisors to increase school security

HENRICO, Va. - The Henrico school board made a request to the board of supervisors for 10 additional school resource officers, in addition to $5 million in funding to increase security measures within the county schools.

The $5 million was made possible thanks to a surplus from the county budget.

During Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, a school safety task force presented a series of measures Henrico County Schools could use to harden schools, like upgraded cameras and digital surveillance within schools.

The safety task force was developed following a series of school threats in 2021 and multiple instances of students bringing firearms to school.

Brookland Supervisor Dan Schmitt says he’s willing to do whatever it takes to increase school safety.

“There’s not one magic arrow piece that’s going to solve the school safety problem, but every component we can add, I’m in favor of,” Schmitt said. “In this conversation about school safety, $5 million in school safety is about intruder safety and access control.”

Currently, HCPS has a total of 28 SROs. Schmitt says the additional officers would be repurposed from vacant positions across the county government to ensure that the county’s 70+ schools have adequate coverage.

Schmitt adds that the officers would not be involved with behavior management but would instead be used to help secure school buildings and fill the gaps that may exist with staffing. The officers would also undergo rigorous training to ensure they are qualified to handle a mass emergency in a school.

But Varina District Supervisor Tyron Nelson says he has reservations about putting school resource officers in schools.

“Police officers there to help secure buildings, great! But beyond that, it makes leery,” Nelson said. “I think we need to be trained SROs, but my concern is always when a school resource officer wants to bring charges when a principal could bring a parent in.”

In his years working in the county government, Nelson says he’s seen school resource officers being used more aggressively in schools with a majority-minority population.

“I don’t think we need to double the number of SROs. I think, right now, what we need to focus on is building relationships with what we have and making sure that we cover as many schools as possible,” Nelson said. “We don’t need to be picking certain schools and adding more based upon parents thinking that because there are 70-80% Black kids in a school, they need more police officers there.”

Schmitt says if the plan is approved, the county immediately installs the necessary technology upgrades before students return to the classroom at the end of the summer.

“If we can figure out a way to keep people out of our schools who don’t belong there or if they do get our schools if we can recognize it immediately, that’s a win for the people that I represent,” Schmitt said.

The Henrico County school board will vote on the measures at their next school board meeting Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

