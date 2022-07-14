Healthcare Pros
Hanover finalizes design for new elementary school

Hanover County has finalized the design and construction of a new elementary school.
Hanover County has finalized the design and construction of a new elementary school.(Hanover County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County has finalized the design and construction of a new elementary school.

The new school will consolidate Henry Clay and John M. Gandy elementary schools.

The renderings for the school were given to the school board during its Tuesday night meeting.

The division expects to break ground this fall and open the building for the 2024-25 school year.

The school presentation can be found HERE.

