Emergency bridge work completed on I-95 south in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday evening, all Interstate 95 south traffic was detoured to Interstate 295 due to emergency bridge work.

All traffic was detoured near the Parham Road exit to I-295 south at Exit 84A from 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 through 12 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

Emergency repairs were needed on the Scott Road overpass in Henrico County after a vehicle hit the bridge on July 13.

“The ramps from I-295 north and south to I-95 south will also be closed during the full detour,” a release said.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, all lanes on I-95 and ramps from I-295 to I-95 were opened.

“All lanes of Scott Road above I-95 remain closed until further notice, following a previous bridge strike in May 2022,” a release said.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT at 800-367-7623.

