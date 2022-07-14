Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Drug-sniffing K-9s alert police to 400 pounds of meth in man’s storage unit, officials say

Police said they found nearly 500 pounds of meth valued at more than $1 million in a storage unit rented by Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68. (Source: KMOV)
By Matt Woods and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A Missouri man has been indicted by a grand jury after authorities made the largest meth seizure in the St. Louis DEA division’s history.

Police said they found nearly 500 pounds of meth valued at more than $1 million in a storage unit rented by Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68.

Drug-sniffing K-9s alerted authorities to Kristiansen’s storage unit on June 29. A federal search warrant was then executed on July 1 at the storage unit. Authorities found three plastic containers containing suspected methamphetamine, charging documents say.

The containers weighed a total of 476 pounds, including the suspected meth and packaging materials.

Kristiansen was charged with possession of meth with the intent to sell.

Michael A. Davis, special agent in charge of DEA’s St. Louis Division, said in a press release the seized drugs are valued at more than $1 million. That makes it the largest meth seizure in the St. Louis DEA division’s history.

Kristiansen was recently released from federal prison after serving time for similar charges back in 2014. A mugshot of Kristiansen was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police: Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency due to severe flooding in southwest Virginia
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
A hidden Van Gogh painting is found inside another Van Gogh painting. (CNN, NATIONAL GALLERIES...
X-ray reveals secret Van Gogh painting
Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant
New legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are pregnant