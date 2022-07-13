Wednesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with some afternoon/evening storms
Rain chance dips tomorrow and Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With a stationary front setting up over SE Virginia, Scattered storms likely this afternoon and evening. But rain chances are unimpressive Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Storm window 3pm-midnight. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny scattered storms in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.