WATCH: Flooding hits Buchanan County; swiftwater teams respond

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews with Bedford County’s Special Operations Command, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue and the Lynchburg Fire Department are headed to Buchanan County to assist with reports of flooding.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the flooding is concentrated in the Dismal River Road area of Grundy. Roads in the immediate area are closed to everyone apart from rescue crews.

40 people are unaccounted for, according to first responders. Several people are missing, a lot due to family members or loved ones trying to contact family members they know are there. There is some lack of phone service or other ways to contact people. Crews say that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re in trouble or danger, but that those people need to be checked on to make sure they’re okay.

A shelter/reunification center has been set up at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School in Oakwood, with the Virginia Department of Health on site to provide basic medical screening. The American Red Cross is also part of the flood response.

A missing person and welfare check hotline has been set up; call 1-833-748-1424 for assistance.

Autoplay Caption

More agencies are also responding. “United Way of Southwest Virginia will take an active relief role,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO. “The situation right now is still in the emergency response phase. We are in touch with Buchanan County authorities and will begin offering on-site assistance once they let us know how and where we can do the most good. Right now, the best thing we can do is to stay out of the way of the first responders and keep everyone affected by this in our thoughts and prayers.”

First responders urge people to call utility services with any questions about service restoration; don’t call 911.

The public is urged not to take unsolicited donations to the area; instead, make donations to reputable organizations of your choice.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.