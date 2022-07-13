Tri-City Chili Peppers to host special fundraiser for family of fallen Chesterfield Firefighter

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The community continues to rally around the family of fallen Chesterfield firefighter Alicia Monahan.

On Wednesday night, there’s a special fundraiser planned to help support the family. Right now, the focus is on supporting Monahan’s two teenage sons.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers and the Chesterfield Firefighters Charitable Foundation will team up to raise money to help support Monahan’s children with school and their futures.

41-year-old Monahan died in a swift water rescue incident while training students in the Nantahala River outside Bryson City, North Carolina in June.

Monahan had more than 10 years of experience serving in Chesterfield County’s Fire and EMS.

Her friends and family remember her as “a bright and beautiful light who was a wonderful and caring person.”

Part of each ticket sold for Wednesday night’s Chili Peppers game will go to her two teenagers.

Gates open at Shepherd Stadium at 5:45 p.m. and the first pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.