Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Tri-City Chili Peppers to host special fundraiser for family of fallen Chesterfield Firefighter

Monahan had more than 10 years of experience serving in Chesterfield County’s Fire and EMS.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The community continues to rally around the family of fallen Chesterfield firefighter Alicia Monahan.

On Wednesday night, there’s a special fundraiser planned to help support the family. Right now, the focus is on supporting Monahan’s two teenage sons.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers and the Chesterfield Firefighters Charitable Foundation will team up to raise money to help support Monahan’s children with school and their futures.

41-year-old Monahan died in a swift water rescue incident while training students in the Nantahala River outside Bryson City, North Carolina in June.

Monahan had more than 10 years of experience serving in Chesterfield County’s Fire and EMS.

Her friends and family remember her as “a bright and beautiful light who was a wonderful and caring person.”

Part of each ticket sold for Wednesday night’s Chili Peppers game will go to her two teenagers.

Gates open at Shepherd Stadium at 5:45 p.m. and the first pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County

Latest News

The SCC said the 804 area code could run out of available numbers in 2024.
State Corporation Commission seeks public input on bringing new area code to regions served by 804
A Richmond Police officer has been indicted in a crash that killed two teenagers in April.
News to Know for July 13: Richmond officer indicted; New Uvalde video released; Fundraiser for fallen firefighter
Community rallies around family of fallen firefighter
Community rallies around family of fallen firefighter
SCC seeks public comment on new possible area code
SCC seeks public comment on new possible area code