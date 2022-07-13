Healthcare Pros
State Corporation Commission seeks public input on bringing new area code to regions served by 804

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Corporation Commission is seeking public input on bringing a new area code to Virginia regions served by the 804 area code.

The SCC said the 804 area code could run out of available numbers in 2024.

The 804 area code serves portions of Central Virginia and the Northern Neck.

“The SCC is considering a proposal by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator for an all services distributed overlay of a new area code for the 804 area code region. Under this proposal, if adopted, a new area code would be superimposed over the same geographic region covered by the current 804 area code,” the SCC said.

People with existing numbers would keep their 804 area code and seven-digit phone number.

If approved, the SCC would overly the new area code before the 804 code is expected to run out.

Comments can be submitted HERE.

