‘Somebody has to be held accountable’: Mother reacts after RPD officer charged in crash that killed 2 teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The family of 19-year-old Tracey Williams feels like they are finally getting some answers and action after a grand jury indicted a Richmond police officer who was involved in the crash that killed Williams and her boyfriend back in April.

For the last three months, Tiara Williams has had to live with a broken heart after she said she lost the sweetest part of her life, her daughter, Tracey.

“Everybody knew Tracey. Nobody had anything bad to say about her at all. She had no enemies whatsoever. She was a good girl,” Williams said.

On April 7, a Richmond police cruiser responded to a burglary call when it hit the Buick sedan Tracey was riding in at the intersection of Bell and Castlewood Roads.

Tracey and her 18-year-old boyfriend Jeremiah Ruffin, who was behind the car wheel, were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car. They both later died from their injuries.

The officers in the police cruiser, Richard Johnson and DaQuan Walker were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Over the last 90 days, Williams said she felt their questions about that night were still unanswered.

“It felt very weird because I felt like we weren’t getting enough answers completely; we were being left in the dark,” Williams said.

Throughout the investigation, Tracey’s family said they could see video from a nearby business of what exactly happened at the intersection that night.

“It was fast, real fast before the second police car came this way,” Steven Hill, Tracey’s father, said. “When the second police car came, that’s when Jeremiah and Tracey was coming this way, and they collided right here.”

In April, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the officers had the authorization to use lights and sirens at a press conference.

“We believe they may have, but we cannot say definitely that their blue lights and sirens were on. They had authorization. We have some clues that that could have been the case,” said Chief Smith.

Williams said that based on the video, the officers did have their lights on but failed to slow down at the intersection.

“They had to be going pretty fast for them to be ejected out the car,” Williams said. “They did actually have their lights on, but the fact that they were going faster then they should be is the problem.”

The driver of the police cruiser, Officer Richard Johnson, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of failing to yield and one count of reckless driving.

“We’ve been trying hard just to get to this point. Somebody has to be held accountable. My daughter was the passenger, so something has to happen,” Williams said.

Johnson will be arraigned at a future date and is on unpaid leave.

“The circumstances surrounding this accident are unfortunate, and our hearts go out to all those involved in this tragic accident. We continue to pray for the families and their healing,” an RPD release said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.