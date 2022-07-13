Richmond’s non-emergency line not working

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications says the non-emergency phone line is inoperable.

Residents are asked to call 804-230-7553 (instead of 804-646-5100) for non-emergencies on Wednesday afternoon. The 911 line for emergencies is not impacted.

“We’re putting backups in place, while continuing to protect the safety and well-being of the residents of Richmond,” said Stephen Willoughby, director and chief of Richmond’s Department of Emergency Communications, in a news release. “Our communications officers are answering and dispatching all emergency calls using the same equipment and systems they use every day, but citizens just need to call a different number to reach them currently.”

