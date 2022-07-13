Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Richmond’s non-emergency line not working

911 is not impacted
Residents are asked to call 804-230-7553 for non-emergencies on Wednesday afternoon.
Residents are asked to call 804-230-7553 for non-emergencies on Wednesday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications says the non-emergency phone line is inoperable.

Residents are asked to call 804-230-7553 (instead of 804-646-5100) for non-emergencies on Wednesday afternoon. The 911 line for emergencies is not impacted.

“We’re putting backups in place, while continuing to protect the safety and well-being of the residents of Richmond,” said Stephen Willoughby, director and chief of Richmond’s Department of Emergency Communications, in a news release. “Our communications officers are answering and dispatching all emergency calls using the same equipment and systems they use every day, but citizens just need to call a different number to reach them currently.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2
The Biden administration says hospitals must perform abortions during an emergency - if it...
News to Know for July 12: Fatal shooting at Richmond store; Plans for Genito/288; Biden talks abortion

Latest News

A skunk
Health Department: Rabid skunk went after cat in Dinwiddie Co.
Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency due to severe flooding in southwest Virginia
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Bandy/Tazewell Co. Flooding Near Buchanan Co./Barry Brooks
Bandy/Tazewell Co. Flooding Near Buchanan Co./Barry Brooks