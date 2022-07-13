Police search for man suspected of robbing 7-Eleven with gun
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the convenience store along Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a robbery.
Police said a man came into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.
The man then got away on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
