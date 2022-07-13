News to Know for July 13: Richmond officer indicted; New Uvalde video released; Fundraiser for fallen firefighter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

Richmond Police Officer Indicted

Officer Richard Johnson faces multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Police say in April, Johnson was driving the cruiser that crashed into a car at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood Road.

Officers were responding to a burglary call at the time.

19-year-old Tracey Williams and her boyfriend 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin were killed. Police say neither were wearing seatbelts and both were thrown out of their vehicle.

William’s mother says she feels like she’s finally getting a sense of closure.

Richmond police say Johnson is on unpaid leave and will be arraigned in Richmond Circuit Court at a later date.

Uvalde Residents Demand Answers

Uvalde surveillance video shows moments during attack (Source: CNN, AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN NATIONAL CONTENT CENTER, KSAT)

Nearly two months after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary, a Texas newspaper released a new video yesterday, giving a better look at how responding officers handled the shooting.

The footage was not supposed to be released and shown to families until Sunday.

A Community Rallies Around Family Of Fallen Firefighter

A special fundraiser is planned to help support the family of fallen Chesterfield firefighter Alicia Monahan.

The focus is on supporting Monahan’s two teenage sons who she leaves behind.

Tonight, the Tri-City Chili Peppers and the Chesterfield Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation are teaming up to raise money to help those kids with school and their futures.

Monahan died in a swift water rescue incident while training students in the Nantahala River outside Bryson City, North Carolina about two weeks ago.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

804 Area Code Running Out Of Phone Numbers

The state corporation commission says it could run out of available numbers in 2024.

So it’s looking to introduce a new area code for central Virginia.

You would still get to keep your current number.

Any new phone numbers would get the new area code.

Hot & Humid With Afternoon/Evening Storms

Today will be partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms between 3 p.m. and midnight.

Highs will be in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.