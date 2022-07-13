New law allows school buses to transport packages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Robotics Team at Saint Bridget Catholic School helped to create new legislation in Virginia.

On Wednesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill that allows local school boards to install boxes on the undercarriage of school buses called “bus boxes.”

These bus boxes permit logistics companies to use school buses to transport packages between distribution centers.

“That would help us move some of the merchandise we have to, not to homes but from one center to another, to abbreviate the process so you can get your products faster at your home or your business,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico).

The Saint Bridget Robotics team, known as “Clueless,” came up with the idea. They’ve also received national recognition.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.