Kroger announces new membership opportunity for customers

Kroger's mid-Atlantic stores will begin the Boost customer membership opportunity.
Kroger's mid-Atlantic stores will begin the Boost customer membership opportunity.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores announced Wednesday an annual membership opportunity aimed at saving customers time and money.

Boost by Kroger will give registered customers access to free grocery delivery, two times the fuel points on every purchase and extra savings for brands including Murray’s cheese and Simple Truth.

“We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets – and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, in a statement. “With the rising prices of fuel, relief at the pump is more important than ever. The opportunity for Boost members to earn 2X fuel points on every purchase is a great way to make their commutes and summer vacations a little less expensive.”

Boost expands on savings already available to customers through Kroger’s longtime free loyalty membership program with the following member benefits:

  • 2X fuel points for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise
  • Free delivery – next-day or less than two hours depending on membership plan – for grocery orders $35 or more
  • Additional exclusive savings for Our Brands product lines, including Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost, Home ChefTM, Simple TruthTM and Private SelectionTM

Eligible customers can enroll in the program at here.

“Boost accelerates our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem, which includes our new Delivery fulfillment centers,” said Bill Bennet, Kroger vice president and head of e-commerce in a statement. “Through Boost, Kroger is uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to more customers through the industry’s most affordable free membership delivery. Combine this with our industry-leading fuel points program, and we’re confident we’ve built a truly differentiated membership program that our customers will love.”

