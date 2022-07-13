Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called around 7:37 p.m. to the 9500 block of North Run Road on July 12.

At the scene, witnesses told police a dark gray sedan drove by a home, and someone inside the car started shooting at a man in the yard.

Police said the man returned fire.

At this time, no one appears to have been injured, police said.

The vehicle involved was later found on Blackstone Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.

