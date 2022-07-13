Health Department: Rabid skunk went after cat in Dinwiddie Co.

DINWIDDIE Co, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District said a skunk tested positive for rabies in Dinwiddie County.

Health officials said the black and white skunk charged a female cat in the middle of the day on July 9.

The skunk was then found near Dabney Mill Road.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Dabney Mill Road and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected skunk. The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies, “said Crater District Health Departments Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.