Gov. Youngkin, state Democrats spar over inflation, business ranking drop for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s governor is responding to a drop from number one to three on CNBC’s 2022 America’s Top States for Business rankings. At an event Wednesday, Glenn Youngkin blamed past decisions.

“Our economic performance last year was really poor and so we’re getting this moving now. We’ve gone from one of the worst states in job recovery to one of the better states,” Youngkin said on Wednesday.

CNBC says the drop to third place was due in part to a slowdown in college-educated workers moving to the state.

Virginia did improve when it came to “business friendliness,” but remains in the middle of the pack when it comes to the cost of doing business.

“We all really need to work together to make sure that our families across America are able to have income and raise their families and work together,” said Susan Swecker, Democratic Party of Virginia chairwoman.

State Democrats say Virginia ranked number one for business while former Gov. Ralph Northam was running things.

“Governor Youngkin’s culture war and failed business practices are hurting Virginians and making our commonwealth less competitive,” said State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-18th District.

Inflation is also jumping again, now at 9.1%. A new report out indicates the 40-year high is due to a persistent climb in gas, food and rent costs.

The governor says his $4 billion in tax cuts will help. He also touted recent major companies coming to the state, including Boeing and LEGO.

“We’re battling this in hand-to-hand combat in inflation. We’re not getting any help from Washington, I’ll tell you that,” said Youngkin.

The governor was also pressed about same-sex marriage and what could happen here in Virginia. He blamed the media for asking about a hypothetical.

Meanwhile, state Democrats say they want to codify the right into state law.

