Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency due to severe flooding in southwest Virginia

BUCHANAN, Va. - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in response to severe flooding in the southwest part of the state.

The flooding started as severe weather hit July 12 and continued into the early morning hours of July 13. The rainfall caused flash flooding and power outages and impacted roads in infrastructure in Buchanan County.

The state is helping local partners with response and recovery operations in the area.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” said Youngkin. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm. As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County. While rescue and recovery continues, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.”

WDBJ reports that according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the flooding is concentrated in Grundy’s Dismal River Road area. Roads in the area are closed to everyone other than emergency responders.

Officials said that 40 people are unaccounted for, but several are considered missing as family has not been able to contact people in the area due to lack of phone service. Crews said that it does not necessarily mean they’re in trouble or danger but that those people need to be checked to ensure they’re okay, WDBJ reports.

According to WCYB, more than 100 homes have reportedly been impacted by flooding.

Bridge access has been impacted in parts of the county, and mudslides have also been reported, according to WCYB.

A shelter and reunification site has been set up at Twin Valley Elementary and Middle School in Oakwood.

