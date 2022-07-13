Drivers should expect delays on I-95 south in Henrico due to emergency bridge work

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge work.

Until further notice, the Virginia Department of Transportation is alternating a double-lane closure on I-95 south near Parham Road. This comes after a vehicle hit the Scott Road overpass in Henrico County.

One lane will remain open while repairs are made.

The closures are expected to continue past the Thursday morning rush, so drivers should use alternate routes.

“All lanes of Scott Road above I-95 remain closed until further notice, following a previous bridge strike in May 2022,” a release said.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT at 800-367-7623.

