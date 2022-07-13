Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Crisis centers face staffing shortages amid ‘988′ launch

Starting Saturday, getting in touch with the National Suicide Prevent Hotline will be easier to dial and remember.
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Saturday, getting in touch with the National Suicide Prevent Hotline will be easier to dial and remember.

The 10-digit hotline will drop to 9-8-8, connecting callers with local crisis centers. But experts worry those centers won’t be able to handle the expected increase in calls.

“We’ve been able to provide additional support so that more call agents could be added to each center, but we’re not immune to the national workforce issues that everyone else is experiencing,” Bill Howard, the director of crisis services and support with the Virginia Department of Health and Behavioral Services, said.

Howard says from June 2021 to June 2022, around 4,700 calls were made monthly to the hotline in Virginia. That’s a 20% spike in calls from the year prior.

“It’s hard to anticipate how big the impact will be. Come Saturday, it’s all hands on deck to be able to staff it up. We think we’re a bit ahead of the curve with the support we’ve provided for our National Suicide Prevention lines,” Howard said.

VDHBS oversees four crisis centers in Virginia. So far, Howard says those centers have managed to increase answered call rates from 51% to 85%.

Dr. John Lindstrom with the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority works hand in hand with PRS CrisisLink, the largest crisis center program in Virginia.

He says the goal is to keep calls local in case someone needs help in person. That’s where his team steps in.

“They would dispatch through our mobile hub that we’re setting up on the CSB side to get a crisis clinician or peer or other qualified individual to see them within an hour,” Lindstrom said.

However, RBHA is hoping to provide services 24/7 as they too are looking for more help.

“We don’t expect to be an entirely smooth process, but the one thing that we expect to assure is that even if we can’t handle the call as originally planned, we’re going to get the calls handled,” Lindstrom said.

Volunteers are needed, but Howard says extensive training is required.

Help is available now for anyone who calls 1-800-273-TALK or the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority 24/7 at (804) 819-4100.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2
Chicken Fiesta's 6th location will be at the former Hardees on Brook Road in Richmond.
Chicken Fiesta plans 6th restaurant in the region

Latest News

The Henrico Board of Supervisors will vote on measure to provide $5 million to HCPS for the...
HCPS requests $5 million, SROs from county supervisors to increase school security
Drivers on I-95 south in Henrico can expect delays and traffic impacts due to emergency bridge...
Drivers should expect delays on I-95 south in Henrico due to emergency bridge work
2nd Street Festival
2nd Street Festival announces headliner
Crisis centers face staffing shortages amid “988″ launch
Crisis centers face staffing shortages amid “988″ launch