Buckingham man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-64 in Goochland

The driver of the Altima was identified as Denzel Terrel Jones of Buckingham County.
The driver of the Altima was identified as Denzel Terrel Jones of Buckingham County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead early Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to a crash on the exit ramp from I-64 east to Shannon Hill Road (Exit 148).

VSP said a 2010 Nissan Altima ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, crossed through the lane and ran off the road to the right, hitting a tree.

The driver, Denzel Terrel Jones, 28, of Buckingham County was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said there were no other passengers in the car.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

