Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responding to reports of flooding throughout Buchanan County

Heavy Rain
Heavy Rain(MGN)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is responding to multiple flooding reports throughout Buchanan County. Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said in press release that the concentration of the flooding is in the Dismal River road area that encompasses Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and the Jewell Valley area. Breeding says roads in these areas are closed to everyone except rescue personnel.

Breeding adds that initial assessments of the area reviles substantial damage to the areas listed above. An incident command post is currently set up at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Breeding says that if you have a loved one who is missing as a part of this flooding event, you may go to the reunification center at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School at 9017 Riverside Drive in Oakwood, VA. The school is also serving as an emergency shelter. Buchanan County Emergency Management is currently working on setting up a hotline to call for reporting missing persons in connection with this flooding event. This number will be published on the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as soon as it becomes available.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is on scene along with swift water rescue crews. Multiple fire departments and EMS agencies from the county and throughout the region are assisting.

Sheriff John McClanahan asks that everyone please avoid these areas so that emergency crews can respond and assist those in need. Please only call 911 or the sheriff’s office if you have an emergency.

A press conference is set for 1:00pm at the command center located at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office located in Vansant, VA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804)...
Police search for man suspected of robbing 7-Eleven with gun
The Robotics Team at Saint Bridget Catholic School helped to create new legislation in Virginia.
New law allows school buses to transport packages
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
Henrico police investigate drive-by shooting
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead early...
Buckingham man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-64 in Goochland
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy