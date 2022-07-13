Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Bodies found in pond amid search for missing father, 3 kids

Police have not confirmed the identifies of those found but say the car at the scene matches the description of the missing father’s car. (WRTV via CNN)
By WRTV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - Three kids were found dead in a car submerged in an Indianapolis pond. The discovery came after officials found a man dead near the pond’s shore.

Police say the bodies were recovered Tuesday evening at a pond where relatives say 27-year-old Kyle Moorman went fishing with his children, ages 1, 2 and 5, and never returned.

The family was last seen around 11 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say missing father Kyle Moorman went fishing with his children, ages 1, 2 and 5, and never returned. The identities of those found have not been confirmed.(Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, WTHR via CNN)

Police have not confirmed the identifies of those found but say “there is commonality with the Moorman family.” They say the car pulled from the scene matches the description of the father’s car.

“Regardless of the circumstances, we know a man and three young kids are dead tonight,” said Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey. “I guarantee you, the detectives that are working behind me will do everything they can to provide answers to this family and to the community.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will announce the identities of those found at a later time.

Copyright 2022 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2
Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County

Latest News

The SCC said the 804 area code could run out of available numbers in 2024.
State Corporation Commission seeks public input on bringing new area code to regions served by 804
President Joe Biden is shown Monday at the White House in this file photo. Biden starts the...
Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program
A Richmond Police officer has been indicted in a crash that killed two teenagers in April.
News to Know for July 13: Richmond officer indicted; New Uvalde video released; Fundraiser for fallen firefighter
Police have not confirmed the identifies of those found but say the car pulled from the scene...
Police acknowledge 'commonality' between bodies found in pond, missing family