Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

VDH: Additional Monkeypox vaccine shipment expected from federal government

The Virginia Department of Health has about 300 doses of Monkeypox vaccine.
The Virginia Department of Health has about 300 doses of Monkeypox vaccine.(MGN)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has about 300 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine. Health officials are also awaiting another shipment of vaccines from the federal government.

VDH reports about 30 cases of Monkeypox, most in Northern Virginia. None are reported in the metro-Richmond area at this point.

Monkeypox is a rare, contagious rash illness.

“We do have a challenge right now that we have limited supply for Monkeypox currently. There are two vaccines that can be used after an exposure to reduce the risk of developing Monkeypox,” said Catherine Long, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts.

Locally, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts are preparing for what it calls a medium-level of concern. Staff is being trained on how to administer the available vaccines. There are two currently available.

They’re also looking at clinical capacity to ensure they have it with potential future vaccine demand and training nurses who staff local health clinics.

“Often, people who may be experiencing some signs of Monkeypox at first get identified in STI clinics,” said Long.

It’s on the health department’s radar because of its unusual transmission. Many, but not all, cases in this outbreak have been among men who have sex with other men, especially those who have multiple partners.

But, the health department says anyone can get and spread Monkeypox.

“I think it’s very important to share the appropriate information while making sure we’re not stigmatizing, you know, gay and bisexual men,” said Narissa Rahaman, Equality Virginia Executive Director.

Rahaman says misinformation could push people away from testing and treatment.

“That could lead folks to not wanting to access health care or being afraid to because they’re afraid they’re going to be stigmatized further or discriminated against,” said Rahaman.

The health department is also conducting contact tracing for Monkeypox.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
A man has died following a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting
Dead fish line the shore of Wyndham Lake in Glen Allen.
Hundreds of fish turn up dead at Wyndham Lake
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says

Latest News

On July 3, police arrested two teenage boys ages 17 and 15 in connection to the shooting.
2 more teens arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Chesterfield party
William H. Anspach previously served as Deputy Chief for the agency for more than 20 years.
Colonial Heights names new police chief
Chimney Swift courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia
WCV reports increase in number of calls about chimney swifts
Hollywood Cemetery quietly bans Confederate flags
Hollywood Cemetery quietly bans Confederate flags