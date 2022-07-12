VDH: Additional Monkeypox vaccine shipment expected from federal government

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has about 300 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine. Health officials are also awaiting another shipment of vaccines from the federal government.

VDH reports about 30 cases of Monkeypox, most in Northern Virginia. None are reported in the metro-Richmond area at this point.

Monkeypox is a rare, contagious rash illness.

“We do have a challenge right now that we have limited supply for Monkeypox currently. There are two vaccines that can be used after an exposure to reduce the risk of developing Monkeypox,” said Catherine Long, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts.

Locally, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts are preparing for what it calls a medium-level of concern. Staff is being trained on how to administer the available vaccines. There are two currently available.

They’re also looking at clinical capacity to ensure they have it with potential future vaccine demand and training nurses who staff local health clinics.

“Often, people who may be experiencing some signs of Monkeypox at first get identified in STI clinics,” said Long.

It’s on the health department’s radar because of its unusual transmission. Many, but not all, cases in this outbreak have been among men who have sex with other men, especially those who have multiple partners.

But, the health department says anyone can get and spread Monkeypox.

“I think it’s very important to share the appropriate information while making sure we’re not stigmatizing, you know, gay and bisexual men,” said Narissa Rahaman, Equality Virginia Executive Director.

Rahaman says misinformation could push people away from testing and treatment.

“That could lead folks to not wanting to access health care or being afraid to because they’re afraid they’re going to be stigmatized further or discriminated against,” said Rahaman.

The health department is also conducting contact tracing for Monkeypox.

