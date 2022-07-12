Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Hot, humid, and breezy

Slow-moving cold front sparks some evening/night storms
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat and humidity go up today, plus a slow moving cold front brings a storm threat this evening plus some isolated storms each day through Saturday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much hotter and humid. An isolated evening storm possible, mainly north of Richmond. Highs in the mid 90s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

With a stationary front draped over Virginia Beach, Wednesday-Saturday feature a daily isolated storm chance but many areas will stay dry

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered late afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

