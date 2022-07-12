Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Toddler killed by dog bite in New Orleans, police say

Police say a 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in New Orleans.
Police say a 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in New Orleans.(Source: Gray News)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in the Gentilly Woods area of New Orleans, police said.

The fatal animal attack was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 5500 block of Seminary Place, WVUE reports.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for treatment at a hospital, where he later died.

Police did not provide details about the type of dog that inflicted the fatal injury or whether the animal had been taken by animal control personnel. It was unclear from the initial police notice whether the dog belonged to the family of the child.

Police also have not said if any arrests were made in connection to the boy’s death.

The child’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, police said.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
A man has died following a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
The driver, Hunter Vernon Cran, 25, of Bumpass, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.
25-year-old killed in Hanover single-vehicle crash
Landon, who goes by Waldy was last seen on New Store Road Sunday.
News to Know for July 11: Missing 6-year-old found dead; Mass shooting plot; Stamp prices increase

Latest News

Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukrainian rocket strike targets Russian ammunition depot
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
The community meeting will take place July 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield County to host community meeting on Genito/288 Special Focus Area Plan
The Biden administration says hospitals must perform abortions during an emergency - if it...
News to Know for July 12: Fatal shooting at Richmond store; Plans for Genito/288; Biden talks abortion
The House committee plans to draw direct links between the extremist groups who stormed the...
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups and people in Trump's orbit