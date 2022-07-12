Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty

Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran will plead guilty.(BDphoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman who authorities say pretended to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer to fraudulently collect about $250,000 in veterans benefits and charitable contributions has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, of East Greenwich, signed an agreement under which she will admit to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

Prosecutors say there’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. She worked as a social worker at a veterans’ hospital.

Cavanaugh’s attorney said he has no comment on the case at this time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
A man has died following a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting
Dead fish line the shore of Wyndham Lake in Glen Allen.
Hundreds of fish turn up dead at Wyndham Lake

Latest News

FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
VCU Health
VCU Health data breach exposes private information of thousands of patients
We first met Earnie Taylor in 2020 as he helped get the "Backpacks for the Homeless" program...
Former Acts of Kindness recipient now in need of help
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness