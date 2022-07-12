RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has been indicted in an April crash that killed two people.

The crash happened at Bells Road and Castlewood Road on April 7.

RPD Chief Gerald Smith said Officer Richard Johnson was driving at the time, and they were responding to reports of a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road.

Police said 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and Tracey Williams, 19, both died of injuries from the crash. Neither were wearing seatbelts, and both were ejected when the crash happened.

Richmond Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin said that a special grand jury indicted Johnson for failure to yield right of way, reckless driving and two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Johnson will be arraigned at a future date.

Johnson and the other officer involved were injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.