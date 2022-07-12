Healthcare Pros
Richmond leaders address rise in gun violence

This comes after a triple shooting in Richmond
City Councilman Michael Jones addressing the rise in gun violence.
City Councilman Michael Jones addressing the rise in gun violence.(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officials are addressing the rise in gun violence. This comes after a Richmond store shooting around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the James Food Store on Broad Rock Boulevard, leaving one man dead and two injured.

“It’s traumatic. We hear gunfire in Southside every night,” Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones said. “Our kids shouldn’t have to lay down every night and hear gunfire go off.”

Tuesday morning, Jones and Richmond police knocked on doors and spoke with business owners regarding the incident.

“I believe it’s important for the guys in the white shirts, the blue shirts, and the guy in no shirts, like me, to just come out and say, ‘hey, we’re here. Here are resources that can help you if you need,’” Jones said.

Jones says the city is partnering with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office and the Hands-Up Organization to address the increase in crime.

“We’re going to get some young folks and get them diverted into a program, 18 to 20, to where they have an opportunity to one, make some money. And two, get some mentoring and find resources they need to give them another option,” Jones said.

He says they’re hoping to have the program underway by the fall to help prevent senseless acts of violence like what happened Monday night.

“For someone to come in, get into a fight in an establishment, and it ends with three people going to the hospital, one going to the morgue, there has to be another way to settle our disputes,” Jones said.

Richmond Police have not arrested anyone as of Tuesday evening.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

