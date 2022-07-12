Healthcare Pros
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery

Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022. Hollywood, home to thousands of rebel soldiers’ graves, has banned Confederate flags.(Rex Springston & The Virginia Mercury)
By Rex Springston
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, a longtime shrine of the South and home to thousands of Confederate graves, has quietly banned the flying of Confederate flags.

Visitors first noticed the absence of the flags in the summer of 2020, when anti-racism protests rocked Richmond and much of the U.S. often targeted rebel symbols. Two people familiar with the cemetery said then they understood that Hollywood had taken down the flags, widely seen as symbols of racism, temporarily to remove potential vandalism targets.

Two years later, Confederate flags that were once common at the historic private cemetery are still gone.

It turns out the cemetery’s board of directors adopted a formal flag ban in 2020 – with no public announcement.

“Hollywood does not have an established practice of publishing policies and broadly disseminating them when they are adopted by the board,” said Hollywood spokesman Matt Jenkins, a Richmond lawyer and member of the cemetery’s board. “We are not a public body.”

Jenkins provided the Virginia Mercury a copy of the flag policy, dated July 2, 2020.

It says in part that “against the current backdrop of intentional acts of vandalism and destruction of property, Hollywood’s board has removed from public view all flags of the Confederacy in the interest of protecting and preserving the entirety of the cemetery’s grounds.”

Jenkins declined to say if the ban is permanent. “It (the policy) says what it says. I’m not going to use the word ‘temporary’ or ‘permanent.’ "

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

