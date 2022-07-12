News to Know for July 12: Fatal shooting at Richmond store; Plans for Genito/288; Biden talks abortion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday:

3 Shot, 1 Dead At James Food Store

Richmond Police are searching for whoever shot three people, killing one of them on Broad Rock Boulevard.

Officers found the man who died inside the store on the city’s southside.

One other person who was shot was seriously hurt, and the third is expected to recover.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Biden Talks Abortion

The Biden administration says hospitals must perform abortions during an emergency - if it could save a mother’s life.

Right now, each state has the power to create its own laws on abortion access.

However, the Department of Health and Human Services says if a mother’s life is at risk. The procedure is protected under the Federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

A Small Community Comes Together

To remember a six-year-old boy with autism who was found dead.

Landon “Waldy” Raber reportedly wandered away from his home Sunday night and was found dead in a pond on his family’s property Monday morning.

Friends, family, and neighbors gathered at an ice cream stand to pray for healing.

County Leaders Talk Genito/288

Chesterfield County leaders are hosting an open house to share ideas about the future of Genito Road and 288.

Chesterfield leaders want to hear from the public about the future of the area near Genito Road and 288.

The community meeting will take place July 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Chesterfield County)

Today, county leaders are planning an open house to share some ideas about what to do with the area. This does include the site of the former Southside Speedway - which was purchased a year ago.

You can stop by Clover Hill High School between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to take a look at those plans.

The county does plan to share a draft plan document online by the end of the month for everyone to review.

Hot, Humid & Breezy

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy, and very hot and humid. A slow-moving cold front could bring the potential of an isolated storm this evening north of Richmond.

Highs will be in the mid-90s.

