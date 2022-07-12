Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Law enforcement investigates bomb threats at Virginia colleges

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTA, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are investigating bomb threats at colleges in Virginia, including Southside Virginia Community College in Alberta.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office got a transferred call from the Emporia Police Department around 11:40 a.m. on July 12 that reported a bomb in a classroom at the college.

Deputies and Virginia State Police responded to SVCC, and college officials were told to evacuate the campus.

“Upon arrival of law enforcement, the scene was secured, a perimeter was established, and all students, faculty, staff and administration safely and expeditiously evacuated the campus,” a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

The buildings were searched, and no bomb was found.

VSP continues to investigate bomb threats at colleges around Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
A man has died following a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting
Dead fish line the shore of Wyndham Lake in Glen Allen.
Hundreds of fish turn up dead at Wyndham Lake

Latest News

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was allegedly shot with...
Deputies: Hanover juvenile shot multiple times with suspected airsoft gun
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
The Virginia Department of Health has about 300 doses of Monkeypox vaccine.
VDH: Additional Monkeypox vaccine shipment expected from federal government