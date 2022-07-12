Law enforcement investigates bomb threats at Virginia colleges

ALBERTA, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are investigating bomb threats at colleges in Virginia, including Southside Virginia Community College in Alberta.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office got a transferred call from the Emporia Police Department around 11:40 a.m. on July 12 that reported a bomb in a classroom at the college.

Deputies and Virginia State Police responded to SVCC, and college officials were told to evacuate the campus.

“Upon arrival of law enforcement, the scene was secured, a perimeter was established, and all students, faculty, staff and administration safely and expeditiously evacuated the campus,” a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

The buildings were searched, and no bomb was found.

VSP continues to investigate bomb threats at colleges around Virginia.

