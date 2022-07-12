Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.(Hampton County Detention Center via AP)
By Freeman Stoddard and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys, Jim Griffin, confirmed that the former Lowcountry attorney is expected to be indicted on murder charges later this week for the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, his son and his wife.

Griffin said personnel from the State Law Enforcement Division met with Murdaugh’s family Thursday morning to inform them of the charges.

According to Griffin, he reached out to the Attorney General’s Office but was told they have nothing to report at this time. He added that the family was notified of the charges under the SC Crime Victims’ Constitutional Rights

SLED released the following statement on the investigation: “SLED’s investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still active and ongoing. Agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time.”

Griffin said as soon as the indictments happen, they plan to seek a bond hearing to have the facts on record. He went on to say that he cannot comment any further because Murdaugh hasn’t been officially charged with murder

Last month, the South Carolina Attorney General announced that a state grand jury indicted Alex Murdaugh and his former accomplice Curtis Edward Smith for criminal conspiracy and narcotics.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
A man has died following a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting
Dead fish line the shore of Wyndham Lake in Glen Allen.
Hundreds of fish turn up dead at Wyndham Lake
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says

Latest News

'President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child," Rep. Lynn Cheney...
Cheney: Trump 'not an impressionable child'
On July 3, police arrested two teenage boys ages 17 and 15 in connection to the shooting.
2 more teens arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Chesterfield party
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s ‘call to arms’ to extremists
James Lambert, 73, died after he was brutally attacked by a group of juveniles.
Boys, ages 10 and 14, turn themselves in for beating death of 73-year-old man