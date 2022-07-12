Deputies: Hanover juvenile shot multiple times with suspected airsoft gun

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was allegedly shot with an airsoft gun.

Deputies were called to the Kings Charter subdivision on July 11 where they met with the girl.

“The victim indicated she was walking home when a grey or silver four-door sedan, possibly a Honda with tinted windows, slowed down and pulled up beside her,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the rear driver’s side window rolled down slightly and an object was pointed at her.

“The suspect then fired multiple times from what appeared to be an airsoft gun, striking the juvenile,” deputies said.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office took another call about a silver Honda with tinted windows driving by and pointing what looked to be a firearm at a juvenile playing basketball. The vehicle then left.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

