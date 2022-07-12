Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Colonial Heights names new police chief

Anspach served 20+ years as the city’s Deputy Chief
William H. Anspach previously served as Deputy Chief for the agency for more than 20 years.
William H. Anspach previously served as Deputy Chief for the agency for more than 20 years.(Colonial Heights Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Colonial Heights has named William H. Anspach III Chief of the Colonial Heights Police Department.

Colonial Heights Police Chief retires after being placed on administrative leave last month

The police department said Anspach served as Deputy Police Chief for the agency for over 20 years and came out of retirement to serve in this new role.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
A man has died following a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting
The driver, Hunter Vernon Cran, 25, of Bumpass, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.
25-year-old killed in Hanover single-vehicle crash
Dead fish line the shore of Wyndham Lake in Glen Allen.
Hundreds of fish turn up dead at Wyndham Lake

Latest News

Hollywood Cemetery quietly bans Confederate flags
Hollywood Cemetery quietly bans Confederate flags
Confederate flags are nowhere to be seen at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on July 4, 2022....
No more Confederate flags at Hollywood Cemetery
The community meeting will take place July 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield County to host community meeting on Genito/288 Special Focus Area Plan
The Biden administration says hospitals must perform abortions during an emergency - if it...
News to Know for July 12: Fatal shooting at Richmond store; Plans for Genito/288; Biden talks abortion