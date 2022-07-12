Colonial Heights names new police chief
Anspach served 20+ years as the city’s Deputy Chief
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Colonial Heights has named William H. Anspach III Chief of the Colonial Heights Police Department.
The police department said Anspach served as Deputy Police Chief for the agency for over 20 years and came out of retirement to serve in this new role.
