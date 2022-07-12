Colonial Heights names new police chief

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Colonial Heights has named William H. Anspach III Chief of the Colonial Heights Police Department.

The police department said Anspach served as Deputy Police Chief for the agency for over 20 years and came out of retirement to serve in this new role.

