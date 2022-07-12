Chicken Fiesta opens 6th restaurant at former Hardee’s location
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An old Hardee’s restaurant has been leased out to a local Tex-Mex chicken restaurant.
Chicken Fiesta, coined as “Richmond’s premiere rotisserie chicken and Tex-Mex grill,” is opening its 6th location at the former Hardee’s building at 8211 Brook Road in Richmond.
The restaurant features a drive-through lane and is close to the intersection of Brook Road and Parham Road.
