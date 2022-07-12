Chicken Fiesta opens 6th restaurant at former Hardee’s location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An old Hardee’s restaurant has been leased out to a local Tex-Mex chicken restaurant.

Chicken Fiesta, coined as “Richmond’s premiere rotisserie chicken and Tex-Mex grill,” is opening its 6th location at the former Hardee’s building at 8211 Brook Road in Richmond.

The restaurant features a drive-through lane and is close to the intersection of Brook Road and Parham Road.

