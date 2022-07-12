Healthcare Pros
Chicken Fiesta opens 6th restaurant at former Hardee’s location

Chicken Fiesta's 6th location will be at the former Hardees on Brook Road in Richmond.
Chicken Fiesta's 6th location will be at the former Hardees on Brook Road in Richmond.(S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An old Hardee’s restaurant has been leased out to a local Tex-Mex chicken restaurant.

Chicken Fiesta, coined as “Richmond’s premiere rotisserie chicken and Tex-Mex grill,” is opening its 6th location at the former Hardee’s building at 8211 Brook Road in Richmond.

The restaurant features a drive-through lane and is close to the intersection of Brook Road and Parham Road.

Click/tap here to find out more about Chicken Fiesta.

