Chesterfield County to host community meeting on Genito/288 Special Focus Area Plan

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair and Clover Hill District Supervisor Chris Winslow and Clover Hill District Planning Commissioner Gloria Freye are co-hosting a community meeting with potential recommendations for the Genito/288 Special Focus Area Plan.

The meeting will be held in an open-house style. Anyone can come anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to share thoughts and discuss ideas for the focus area plan with Winslow, Freye and county staff from the county’s Parks and Recreation and Planning departments.

The community meeting is being held on Tuesday, July 12, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Clover Hill High School, located at 13301 Kelly Green Lane.

Click/tap here for more information about the Genito/288 Special Focus Area Plan.

