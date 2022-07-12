Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami-area preschool

Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle...
Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle for hours.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after being left inside a car outside a South Florida preschool as temperatures reached the mid-90s.

Rabbi Benzion Korf said late Monday that the child’s parents are staff members at the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, and his siblings attend the preschool as well.

The rabbi said “no words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel.”

The Miami Herald reported that Miami Gardens police were interviewing the child’s father late Monday, and authorities said they believe the child spent as many as six hours inside the vehicle.

Grief counselors will be at the education center on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
A man has died following a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting
The driver, Hunter Vernon Cran, 25, of Bumpass, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.
25-year-old killed in Hanover single-vehicle crash
Dead fish line the shore of Wyndham Lake in Glen Allen.
Hundreds of fish turn up dead at Wyndham Lake

Latest News

Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president
On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million, highest in 14 months
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 panel says hearing to probe Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists