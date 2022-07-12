2nd Street Festival announces headliner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2nd Street Festival has announced the 2022 headliner!

This year’s headliner is DJ Grandmaster Flash, who will perform on Oct. 1, along with many great artists over the two-day festival.

“The career of DJ Grandmaster Flash began in the Bronx with neighborhood block parties that were the start of what would become a global phenomenon — the dawn of a musical genre. He was the first DJ to physically lay his hands on the vinyl and manipulate it in a backward, forward or counterclockwise motion. He laid the groundwork for everything a DJ can do with a record today,” a release said.

Sunday’s closing performance will be “I Would Die 4U: A Musical Tribute to Prince.”

“Accompanied by his incredibly talented band, Anthony Cosby, Jr. takes you on an unforgettable musical journey. Anthony is a musical theatre performer based in Richmond who has performed in over 30 musical productions including The Wiz, A Chorus Line, Sister Act, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple and many more. He also has appeared in several episodes of AMC’s Channel hit series “TURN,” the PBS series, “Mercy Street,” and Hulu’s latest production, “Dopesick,” a release said.

The 2nd Street Festival celebrates the rich culture of Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The free event will also feature three stages with musical performances, a Kidz Zone, food, vendors and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club.

The festival will be from Oct. 1-2.

