2 more teens arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Chesterfield party

Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have arrested two additional teenagers in connection to a deadly shooting at a Chesterfield party earlier this month, bringing the total number of arrests to four.

Police were called to a party at the Cultural Center of India on Iron Bridge Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2. They found a boy who had been shot to death in the bathroom.

Police say the victim appears to be the intended target of the shooting.

Before police arrived, a Chesterfield sheriff’s deputy who was working security encountered a person displaying a handgun.

Police say the deputy shot the individual, and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person who was shot by the deputy was not involved in the deadly shooting, according to police.

On July 3, police arrested two teenage boys ages 17 and 15 in connection to the shooting.

Detectives have requested and obtained juvenile petitions for second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for both juvenile suspects. They are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Detectives later identified two additional teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, also connected to the incident.

Detectives requested and obtained juvenile petitions for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for both suspects and an additional juvenile petition for malicious bodily injury for the 16-year-old victim.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on July 7 and the 17-year-old boy was arrested on July 8. Both are also being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Police said the victim and the four teenage suspects knew each other.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.