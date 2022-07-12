Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and two others are injured following a shooting in Richmond, police said.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the James Food Store along Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.

The Richmond Police Department said one man was found dead inside, and two other men were taken to the hospital with injuries.

One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
A man has died following a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting
The driver, Hunter Vernon Cran, 25, of Bumpass, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.
25-year-old killed in Hanover single-vehicle crash
There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Virginia, but none are in the Richmond area.
Richmond-Henrico Health District prepares for monkeypox as cases climb
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’

Latest News

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store
Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting
Chesterfield man dies following early morning shooting
A judge has rejected an effort by the Loudoun County School Board to shut down a special grand...
Judge rules against school board in probe of sex assaults
The 2022 racing season opened Monday at Colonial Downs racetrack.
2022 racing season opens at Colonial Downs