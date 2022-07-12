1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and two others are injured following a shooting in Richmond, police said.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the James Food Store along Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11.

The Richmond Police Department said one man was found dead inside, and two other men were taken to the hospital with injuries.

One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.