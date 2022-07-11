Virginia earns top federal special education rating for 11th consecutive year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has earned the top federal rating for special education for the 11th year in a row.

The rating is based on the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act report card scores which look at a state’s “participation and performance of students with disabilities on state and national reading and mathematics tests and on the success of states in improving graduation rates for special education students.”

The report cards also look at indicators related to discipline, identification of minority students in the services, evaluation of student services and development of programs.

“Results-driven accountability looks beyond compliance with the provisions of IDEA to see whether the efforts of special educators at the state and local levels are actually improving outcomes for students with disabilities. This latest federal rating shows that Virginia’s special educators continue to do just that,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “I think every school in the commonwealth can take a page from the special education playbook by providing individualized instruction plans and tailored interventions for all students.”

The Virginia Department of Education expanded special education monitoring during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act requires schools to ensure children with disabilities receive educational services that will help them prepare for their future.

