THRIVE Cohort 4 accelerator program applications open for nonprofits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond-based nonprofit collaboration group is looking for nonprofits to take part in an accelerator program to help organizations
Cohort 4 of THRIVE, a partnership between The Collaboratory of Virginia at UTurn and The Spark Mill, is looking for nonprofit organizations interested intensive work on time planning and executing real-time solutions with guided facilitation.
Executive Directors, board members and 4 to 5 people from different nonprofits in the Richmond area will work with the THRIVE cohort as a staff/board team to build upon core nonprofit building blocks. Crews will work to solidify mission/vision/values, impacts, and outcomes, engaging stakeholders and sharing the organization’s story and theory of change.
Benefits include:
- Networking with varied organizations
- Input and guidance from mentors
- Dedicated time to be strategic with staff and boards
- The work is buildable, and each nonprofit with an actionable plan
- $1000 award at the end of the program
- Free membership and coworking at UTurn
The program will be over nine weeks on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. starting Sept. 13 through Nov. 8. with a demo day on Nov. 15 at The Collaboratory of Virginia at UTurn located on 2101 Maywill St.
The accelerator program costs $150; space is limited. Click/tap here to apply for the program. Applications close on Aug. 1.
