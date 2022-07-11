THRIVE Cohort 4 accelerator program applications open for nonprofits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond-based nonprofit collaboration group is looking for nonprofits to take part in an accelerator program to help organizations

Cohort 4 of THRIVE, a partnership between The Collaboratory of Virginia at UTurn and The Spark Mill, is looking for nonprofit organizations interested intensive work on time planning and executing real-time solutions with guided facilitation.

Executive Directors, board members and 4 to 5 people from different nonprofits in the Richmond area will work with the THRIVE cohort as a staff/board team to build upon core nonprofit building blocks. Crews will work to solidify mission/vision/values, impacts, and outcomes, engaging stakeholders and sharing the organization’s story and theory of change.

Benefits include:

Networking with varied organizations

Input and guidance from mentors

Dedicated time to be strategic with staff and boards

The work is buildable, and each nonprofit with an actionable plan

$1000 award at the end of the program

Free membership and coworking at UTurn

The program will be over nine weeks on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. starting Sept. 13 through Nov. 8. with a demo day on Nov. 15 at The Collaboratory of Virginia at UTurn located on 2101 Maywill St.

The accelerator program costs $150; space is limited. Click/tap here to apply for the program. Applications close on Aug. 1.

