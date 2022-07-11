Season 2 of Apple TV’s ‘Swagger’ to film in central Va this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Season 2 of the streaming series “Swagger” is set to film in central Virginia this summer.

“Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, the players, their families and coaches inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences. Some series stars include O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis and Jason Rivera.

Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios produce the series.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced in a release revealing the show’s intentions to continue filming in central Virginia.

“We look forward to welcoming the team behind this engaging series back to the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin in a release. “Virginia has a rich history of great basketball players, and this window into the AAU path of today’s aspirational players is compelling.”

According to the Virginia Film Office, the show has provided economic growth, career mobility for local television production workers and community development.

“We look forward to working with Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios,” said Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “With the continued global growth of the film industry, Virginia has proven itself to be a welcoming partner that provides a distinct filming opportunity throughout the commonwealth as well as a creative and tech-savvy workforce. We are excited by the energy this profitable industry brings to Virginia and how it naturally complements the growth of our competitive tech and creative sectors.”

Swagger started filming the pilot episode back in 2019 and came back to the commonwealth to finish season 1 in 2020 through 2021. The series premiered in October of 2021.

