Richmond celebrates Maggie L. Walker’s birthday with panel, community clean-up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week Richmond, the Black History Museum and Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site will celebrate the 158th anniversary of Maggie Walker’s birthday and the 5th anniversary of Walker’s statue unveiling on July 15 and 16.

Walker was the first Black woman to charter a bank and work as the bank’s president. She dedicated her life to civic engagement and challenging racial discrimination and gender bias.

On Friday, July 15, there will be a panel discussion on the statue unveiling at the Black History Museum, located at 122 W Leigh St. The talk begins at 6 p.m. with a reception at 5 p.m. Panel speakers include some of Walker’s descendants discussing the process of creating the statue and reflecting on the importance of community engagement.

“Mrs. Maggie L. Walker is one of Richmond’s and Virginia’s most notable trailblazers. As an African American as well as a woman who led the way for others in the fight for social justice, financial success, and ultimately, freedom for Black people, we are honored to participate in the celebration of what would be her 158th birthday,” said Dr. Monroe E. Harris, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Black History Museum. “Maggie Walker is one of the many historically significant people to be highlighted in the museum’s special exhibition opening this fall celebrating our 40 years of educating all people about the rich history and culture of Virginia’s African Americans.”

On Saturday, July 16, the National Park Service and the City of Richmond will host a service project to highlight Walker’s commitment to her community. There will be a sidewalk cleanup and garden beautification in Jackson Ward, the neighborhood where Walker lived, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., starting at the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site on 600 N 2nd St.

“We are honored to work alongside the Black History Museum, the City of Richmond, Historic Jackson Ward Association, and our many other partners to celebrate Mrs. Walker’s life and legacy,” said Doyle Sapp, Superintendent of Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site and Richmond National Battlefield Park. “The occasion of her birthday offers an opportunity to reflect on her many contributions to the civil rights movement.”

